Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Scotiabank – 2 stars to Sector Perform

Continental Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Continental Resources Downgraded by Scotiabank – 2 stars on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Continental Resources traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 1782756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1782671. Shares of Continental Resources were trading at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Continental Resources's today has traded high as $53.29 and has touched $51.31 on the downward trend.

Continental Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Continental Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Continental Resources has generated ($1.17) earnings per share over the last year ($1.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8. Earnings for Continental Resources are expected to decrease by -8.40% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $3.60 per share. Continental Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Continental Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160546”.

The P/E ratio of Continental Resources is 50.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Continental Resources is 50.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.18. Continental Resources has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Continental Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $53.14 And 5 day price change is $1.01 (1.97%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,677,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.77 and 20 day price change is $9.06 (20.94%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,764,520. 50 day moving average is $41.52 and 50 day price change is $19.50 ( 59.40%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,681,222. 200 day moving average is $31.76 and 200 day price change is $35.80 (2.1658) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,073,657.

Other owners latest trading in Continental Resources :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 41,415 which equates to market value of $1.91M and appx 0.30% owners of Continental Resources

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 8,174 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of Continental Resources

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Wedbush Securities Inc. were 7,052 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Continental Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 13.14% for Continental Resources

