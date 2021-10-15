Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Hold

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Corporate Office Properties Trust Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 87565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588773. Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust were trading at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $30.51. While on yearly highs and lows, Corporate Office Properties Trust's today has traded high as $28.85 and has touched $28.54 on the downward trend.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Earnings and What to expect:

Corporate Office Properties Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Earnings for Corporate Office Properties Trust are expected to grow by 2.64% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.33 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 37.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 37.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $28.09 And 5 day price change is $0.37 (1.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 397,720. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.76 and 20 day price change is $0.85 (3.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 579,105. 50 day moving average is $28.02 and 50 day price change is $0.17 ( 0.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 613,414. 200 day moving average is $27.64 and 200 day price change is $2.50 (9.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 883,612.

Other owners latest trading in Corporate Office Properties Trust :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC were 795,563 which equates to market value of $21.46M and appx 0.30% owners of Corporate Office Properties Trust

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Peak Financial Advisors LLC were 8,878 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.20% owners of Corporate Office Properties Trust

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands were 57,000 which equates to market value of $1.54M and appx 0.20% owners of Corporate Office Properties Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Corporate Office Properties Trust

