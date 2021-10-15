Coverage Initiated by B. Riley for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 0.42. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low $6.04 of and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Shares of Cytosorbents traded down -$0.01 on wednesday, reaching $6.12. 61172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271657. Shares of Cytosorbents were trading at $6.12 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is 8.6.Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.68. While on yearly highs and lows, Cytosorbents’s today has traded high as $6.18 and has touched $6.04 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Cytosorbents Earnings and What to expect:

Cytosorbents last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm earned $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cytosorbents has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cytosorbents are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.02) per share. Cytosorbents has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Cytosorbents will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Cytosorbents are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Cytosorbents is -26.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cytosorbents has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 6.65 And 5 day price change is -1 (-14.38%) with average volume for 5 day average is 347,966. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 7.76 and 20 day price change is -2.19 (-26.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 261,146. 50 day moving average is 8.18 and 50 day price change is -1 ( -12.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 289,285. 200 day moving average is 8.6 and 200 day price change is -2 (-22.81%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 287,723.

Other owners latest trading in Cytosorbents :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 14,521 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Cytosorbents

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 17,458 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Cytosorbents

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 236,123 which equates to market value of $1.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Cytosorbents

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 39.99% for Cytosorbents

