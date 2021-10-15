Coverage Initiated by B. Riley for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low $4.03 of and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals traded down -$0.02 on wednesday, reaching $5.41. 41272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164135. Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals were trading at $5.41 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is 6.93.Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.30. While on yearly highs and lows, Eton Pharmaceuticals's today has traded high as $5.50 and has touched $5.39 on the downward trend.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Earnings and What to expect:

Eton Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eton Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.40 per share. Eton Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Eton Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals is -10.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals is -10.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 5.2 And 5 day price change is 0.66 (0.1366) with average volume for 5 day average is 208,519. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 5.02 and 20 day price change is 0.42 (0.0828) and average 20 day moving volume is 154,520. 50 day moving average is 4.96 and 50 day price change is -0.18 ( -3.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 378,968. 200 day moving average is 6.93 and 200 day price change is -2.51 (-31.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 380,505.

Other owners latest trading in Eton Pharmaceuticals :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA were 16,700 which equates to market value of $84K and appx 0.00% owners of Eton Pharmaceuticals

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 78,542 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of Eton Pharmaceuticals

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 84,912 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Eton Pharmaceuticals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 27.81% for Eton Pharmaceuticals

