Coverage Initiated by B. Riley for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.98. Harrow Health has a twelve month low $4.65 of and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Shares of Harrow Health traded up $0.31 on wednesday, reaching $10.50. 20641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104613. Shares of Harrow Health were trading at $10.50 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.5 and its 200 day moving average is 8.61.Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.24. While on yearly highs and lows, Harrow Health's today has traded high as $10.70 and has touched $10.30 on the downward trend.

Harrow Health Earnings and What to expect:

Harrow Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. The business earned $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Harrow Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Harrow Health is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Harrow Health is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.56. Harrow Health has a P/B Ratio of 9.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 9.84 And 5 day price change is 1 (0.0659) with average volume for 5 day average is 61,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 9.49 and 20 day price change is 31/12/1899 (0.126) and average 20 day moving volume is 90,355. 50 day moving average is 9.5 and 50 day price change is 1.12 ( 0.1235) and with average volume for 50 days is : 116,720. 200 day moving average is 8.61 and 200 day price change is 4.36 (0.7479) and with average volume for 200 days is : 230,735.

Other owners latest trading in Harrow Health :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Corrado Advisors LLC were 23,760 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Harrow Health

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 14,928 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Harrow Health

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 178,999 which equates to market value of $1.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Harrow Health

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 49.31% for Harrow Health

