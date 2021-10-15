Coverage Initiated by Bank of America Co. for Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Stock analysts at Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7 and a beta of -0.04. Contura Energy has a twelve month low $14.28 of and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Shares of Contura Energy traded down -$0.16 on wednesday, reaching $20.75. 738086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16873909. Shares of Contura Energy were trading at $20.75 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72.Contura Energy has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $23.64. While on yearly highs and lows, Contura Energy’s today has traded high as $21.28 and has touched $20.71 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Contura Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Contura Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Contura Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.31) to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Contura Energy is -0.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Contura Energy is -0.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Contura Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.47 And 5 day price change is -$0.81 (-3.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,752,131. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.23 and 20 day price change is $1.83 (9.45%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,547,869. 50 day moving average is $18.40 and 50 day price change is $5.34 ( 33.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 12,685,390. 200 day moving average is $17.72 and 200 day price change is $5.12 (31.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,705,905.

Other owners latest trading in Contura Energy :

On 3/8/2021 shares held by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP were 54,080 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Contura Energy

On 2/25/2021 shares held by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP were 54,080 which equates to market value of $0.62M and appx 0.00% owners of Contura Energy

On 2/19/2021 shares held by JPMorgan Chase & Co. were 55,197 which equates to market value of $0.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Contura Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.72% for Contura Energy

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING