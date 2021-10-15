Coverage Initiated by Bank of America Co. for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Stock analysts at Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low $49.30 of and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Shares of Micron Technology traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 40556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17839471. Shares of Micron Technology were trading at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69.Micron Technology has a 12 month low of #N/A and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Earnings and What to expect:

Micron Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on September 27th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for Micron Technology are expected to grow by 108.32% in the coming year, from $5.65 to $11.77 per share. Micron Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 6th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Micron Technology is 18.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Micron Technology is 18.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. Micron Technology has a PEG Ratio of 0.49. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Micron Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $68.05 And 5 day price change is -$2.74 (-3.88%) with average volume for 5 day average is 19,270,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $71.23 and 20 day price change is -$6.83 (-9.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 19,549,355. 50 day moving average is $72.69 and 50 day price change is -$14.18 ( -17.30%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 19,686,041. 200 day moving average is $80.69 and 200 day price change is -$2.41 (-3.43%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 19,768,023.

Other owners latest trading in Micron Technology :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 19,696 which equates to market value of $1.40M and appx 0.20% owners of Micron Technology

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 196,624 which equates to market value of $13.96M and appx 0.10% owners of Micron Technology

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 3,594 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Micron Technology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 78.34% for Micron Technology

