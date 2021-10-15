Coverage Initiated by Benchmark Co. for Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Stock analysts at Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Retail/Wholesale stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low $8.68 of and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Shares of Kirkland’s traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $22.32. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439772. Shares of Kirkland’s were trading at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of #N/A and a 12 month high of $34.45. While on yearly highs and lows, Kirkland’s’s today has traded high as #N/A and has touched #N/A on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Kirkland’s Earnings and What to expect:

Kirkland’s last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Kirkland’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Kirkland’s is 9.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Kirkland’s is 9.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.57. Kirkland’s has a P/B Ratio of 3.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.69 And 5 day price change is $0.86 (0.0401) with average volume for 5 day average is 319,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.97 and 20 day price change is $3.21 (16.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 318,235. 50 day moving average is $19.77 and 50 day price change is $3.56 ( 18.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 400,932. 200 day moving average is $23.63 and 200 day price change is $4.04 (22.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 610,505.

Other owners latest trading in Kirkland :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 156,910 which equates to market value of $3.01M and appx 0.10% owners of Kirkland

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. were 109,100 which equates to market value of $2.10M and appx 0.10% owners of Kirkland

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 230,876 which equates to market value of $5.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Kirkland

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.17% for Kirkland

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING