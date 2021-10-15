Coverage Initiated by Berenberg Bank for Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low $6.27 of and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Shares of Farmland Partners traded up $0.18 on wednesday, reaching $11.60. 54355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358161. Shares of Farmland Partners were trading at $11.60 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Farmland Partners's today has traded high as $11.60 and has touched $11.50 on the downward trend.

Farmland Partners Earnings and What to expect:

Farmland Partners last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Farmland Partners has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Farmland Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.26 per share. Farmland Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Farmland Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Farmland Partners is -47.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Farmland Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $11.37 And 5 day price change is $0.16 (1.39%) with average volume for 5 day average is 626,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $12.08 and 20 day price change is -$1.00 (-7.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 458,360. 50 day moving average is $12.13 and 50 day price change is -$0.62 ( -5.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 273,732. 200 day moving average is $12.14 and 200 day price change is $3.09 (36.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 268,772.

Other owners latest trading in Farmland Partners :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 14,679 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Farmland Partners

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 64,391 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Farmland Partners

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 79,586 which equates to market value of $0.96M and appx 0.00% owners of Farmland Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 41.24% for Farmland Partners

