Coverage Initiated by Berenberg Bank for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low $41.62 of and a twelve month high of $72.42.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded up $1.14 on wednesday, reaching $58.36. 21677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431862. Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were trading at $58.36 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. While on yearly highs and lows, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's today has traded high as $58.90 and has touched $58.21 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Earnings and What to expect:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are expected to grow by 3.73% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 40.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 40.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a PEG Ratio of 4.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $55.98 And 5 day price change is $3.93 (7.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 317,482. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.46 and 20 day price change is $2.31 (4.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 428,225. 50 day moving average is $56.99 and 50 day price change is $0.48 ( 0.83%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 388,874. 200 day moving average is $56.37 and 200 day price change is -$4.33 (-6.94%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 599,773.

Other owners latest trading in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. were 4,830 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.20% owners of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Private Capital Group LLC were 2,700 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Green Alpha Advisors LLC were 40,458 which equates to market value of $2.16M and appx 1.50% owners of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.09% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

