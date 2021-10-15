Coverage Initiated by BNP Paribas for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57 and a beta of 0.87. Repligen has a twelve month low $162.29 of and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Shares of Repligen traded up $10.08 on wednesday, reaching $263.09. 52444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421862. Shares of Repligen were trading at $263.09 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.11 and its 200 day moving average is 220.49.Repligen has a 12 month low of $257.92 and a 12 month high of $327.32. While on yearly highs and lows, Repligen’s today has traded high as $264.59 and has touched $257.92 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Repligen Earnings and What to expect:

Repligen last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.3. Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 141.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.38. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 141.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.67. Repligen has a P/B Ratio of 8.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 257.74 And 5 day price change is -14.93 (-5.57%) with average volume for 5 day average is 303,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 286.86 and 20 day price change is -43.39 (-14.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 482,240. 50 day moving average is 278.11 and 50 day price change is 3.94 ( 0.0158) and with average volume for 50 days is : 350,486. 200 day moving average is 220.49 and 200 day price change is 65.99 (0.3528) and with average volume for 200 days is : 386,653.

Other owners latest trading in Repligen :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY were 1,000 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Repligen

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 13,000 which equates to market value of $3.76M and appx 0.10% owners of Repligen

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 335 which equates to market value of $97K and appx 0.00% owners of Repligen

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.82% for Repligen

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING