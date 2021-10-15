Coverage Initiated by Citigroup Inc. for Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:DEA)

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:DEA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $19.64 of and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727323. Shares of Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $21.46 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is 21.57.Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $23.65. While on yearly highs and lows, Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $21.53 and has touched $21.23 on the downward trend.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Easterly Government Properties last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business earned $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.5. Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 3.05% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.35 per share. Easterly Government Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Easterly Government Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724086”.

Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 3.05% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 82.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 82.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.73. Easterly Government Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:DEA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 21.18 And 5 day price change is 0.22 (0.0104) with average volume for 5 day average is 615,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 21.04 and 20 day price change is 0.37 (1.75%) and average 20 day moving volume is 736,465. 50 day moving average is 21.39 and 50 day price change is -0.82 ( -3.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 709,446. 200 day moving average is 21.57 and 200 day price change is -0.97 (-4.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 656,732.

