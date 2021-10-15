Coverage Initiated by Cowen Inc for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Stock analysts at Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Industrial Products stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar has a twelve month low $149.63 of and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Shares of Caterpillar traded up $5.00 on wednesday, reaching $193.94. 616540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3585445. Shares of Caterpillar were trading at $193.94 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$203.75 and its 200 day moving average is $213.98.Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $246.69. While on yearly highs and lows, Caterpillar's today has traded high as $194.49 and has touched $192.61 on the downward trend.

Caterpillar Earnings and What to expect:

Caterpillar last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Its revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Caterpillar has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $10.08 to $12.03 per share. Caterpillar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Caterpillar will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 23.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.53. The P/E ratio of Caterpillar is 23.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.56. Caterpillar has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Caterpillar has a P/B Ratio of 6.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $191.74 And 5 day price change is -$3.96 (-2.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,544,153. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $194.09 and 20 day price change is -$11.81 (-5.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,727,988. 50 day moving average is $203.75 and 50 day price change is -$12.73 ( -6.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,391,641. 200 day moving average is $213.98 and 200 day price change is $15.14 (8.57%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,400,537.

Other owners latest trading in Caterpillar :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC were 6,434 which equates to market value of $1.24M and appx 0.10% owners of Caterpillar

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Columbia Trust Co 01012016 were 8,291 which equates to market value of $1.59M and appx 0.80% owners of Caterpillar

On 10/13/2021 shares held by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. were 1,332 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.10% owners of Caterpillar

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.82% for Caterpillar

