Coverage Initiated by Credit Suisse Group AG for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Consumer Staples stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.65. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low $12.63 of and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Shares of Hostess Brands traded no change $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1547597. Shares of Hostess Brands were trading at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of #N/A and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Hostess Brands Earnings and What to expect:

Hostess Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm earned $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Hostess Brands are expected to grow by 9.41% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.93 per share. Hostess Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Hostess Brands is 24.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Hostess Brands is 24.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.63. Hostess Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $18.31 And 5 day price change is -$0.14 (-0.76%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,416,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.59 and 20 day price change is $2.18 (13.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,888,440. 50 day moving average is $16.60 and 50 day price change is $3.08 ( 20.30%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,304,446. 200 day moving average is $15.62 and 200 day price change is $3.87 (26.91%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,410,822.

Other owners latest trading in Hostess Brands :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 3,144 which equates to market value of $54K and appx 0.00% owners of Hostess Brands

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 1,096,513 which equates to market value of $17.75M and appx 0.00% owners of Hostess Brands

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 197,873 which equates to market value of $3.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Hostess Brands

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Hostess Brands

