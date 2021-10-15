Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Industrial Products stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1 and a beta of 1. Alamo Group has a twelve month low $113.34 of and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Shares of Alamo Group traded up $2.53 on wednesday, reaching $145.29. 366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27484. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82.

Alamo Group Earnings and What to expect:

Alamo Group last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm earned $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year ($6.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Alamo Group are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $7.41 to $8.48 per share. Alamo Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 23.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.54. The P/E ratio of Alamo Group is 23.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.49. Alamo Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alamo Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $143.20 And 5 day price change is $1.66 (1.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 16,660. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $143.10 and 20 day price change is -$1.38 (-0.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 28,555. 50 day moving average is $147.17 and 50 day price change is -$1.75 ( -1.20%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 25,760. 200 day moving average is $150.82 and 200 day price change is $4.66 (3.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 35,037.

Other owners latest trading in Alamo Group :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 4,800 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Alamo Group

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 7,223 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.00% owners of Alamo Group

On 9/10/2021 shares held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. were 63,654 which equates to market value of $9.72M and appx 0.50% owners of Alamo Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.61% for Alamo Group

