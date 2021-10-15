Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Auto/Tires/Trucks stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low $33.31 of and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics traded up $1.71 on wednesday, reaching $38.67. 4760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103915. Shares of Douglas Dynamics were trading at $38.67 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is 42.53.Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $51.44. While on yearly highs and lows, Douglas Dynamics's today has traded high as $38.67 and has touched $37.95 on the downward trend.

Douglas Dynamics Earnings and What to expect:

Douglas Dynamics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company earned $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($1.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. Douglas Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 13.25% in the coming year, from $1.66 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 20.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 20.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 17.74. Douglas Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 37.48 And 5 day price change is 0.11 (0.003) with average volume for 5 day average is 52,720. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 36.75 and 20 day price change is -0.82 (-2.16%) and average 20 day moving volume is 113,615. 50 day moving average is 37.89 and 50 day price change is -1.34 ( -3.48%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 97,526. 200 day moving average is 42.53 and 200 day price change is -5.28 (-12.45%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 87,288.

Other owners latest trading in Douglas Dynamics :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Chatham Capital Group Inc. were 29,788 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.20% owners of Douglas Dynamics

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 3,052 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Douglas Dynamics

On 9/10/2021 shares held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. were 260,043 which equates to market value of $10.58M and appx 0.60% owners of Douglas Dynamics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.35% for Douglas Dynamics

