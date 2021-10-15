Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Multi-Sector Conglomerates stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a twelve month low $28.03 of and a twelve month high of $43.77.

Shares of Federal Signal traded up $0.67 on wednesday, reaching $41.33. 5012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195138. Shares of Federal Signal were trading at $41.33 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $43.77. While on yearly highs and lows, Federal Signal's today has traded high as $41.33 and has touched $40.86 on the downward trend.

Federal Signal Earnings and What to expect:

Federal Signal last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Earnings for Federal Signal are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.14 per share. Federal Signal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 24.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.53. The P/E ratio of Federal Signal is 24.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 16.32. Federal Signal has a PEG Ratio of 1.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Federal Signal has a P/B Ratio of 3.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $40.87 And 5 day price change is $0.56 (1.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 122,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $39.77 and 20 day price change is $1.80 (4.63%) and average 20 day moving volume is 216,400. 50 day moving average is $39.67 and 50 day price change is $1.80 ( 4.63%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 177,218. 200 day moving average is $38.87 and 200 day price change is $7.95 (24.30%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 217,787.

Other owners latest trading in Federal Signal :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Robeco Schweiz AG were 986,000 which equates to market value of $38.08M and appx 0.40% owners of Federal Signal

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 29,500 which equates to market value of $1.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Federal Signal

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 44,596 which equates to market value of $1.72M and appx 0.00% owners of Federal Signal

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.65% for Federal Signal

