Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:HUT)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:HUT) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Business Services stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 2. Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $0.74 of and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News traded down -$0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 3995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11913377. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $13.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $11.11 and has touched $10.43 on the downward trend.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Hut 8 Mining last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business earned $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Hut 8 Mining has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hut 8 Mining are expected to grow by 77.14% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.62 per share. Hut 8 Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:HUT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.52 And 5 day price change is $0.74 (7.54%) with average volume for 5 day average is 11,153,220. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $9.25 and 20 day price change is $1.46 (16.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,184,825. 50 day moving average is $8.36 and 50 day price change is $5.33 ( 101.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,776,540. 200 day moving average is $6.16 and 200 day price change is $7.61 (2.5797) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,740,951.

