Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:MARA)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Business Services stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 4.58. Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $2.06 of and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Shares of Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News traded down -$0.20 on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 17699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8963042. Shares of Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $57.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $44.88 and has touched $42.30 on the downward trend.

Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Marathon Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marathon Digital are expected to grow by 281.15% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $4.65 per share. Marathon Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Marathon Digital are expected to grow by 281.15% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $4.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Digital is -114.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marathon Digital has a P/B Ratio of 11.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Marathon Digital Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:MARA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $42.14 And 5 day price change is $5.17 (13.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,438,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $36.74 and 20 day price change is $7.25 (19.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,642,230. 50 day moving average is $36.56 and 50 day price change is $14.87 ( 51.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,652,550. 200 day moving average is $31.91 and 200 day price change is $31.83 (270.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 19,856,766.

