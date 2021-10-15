Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.9. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low $9.86 of and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Shares of Nature's Sunshine Products traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118053. Shares of Nature's Sunshine Products were trading at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.Nature's Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Nature's Sunshine Products's today has traded high as $15.15 and has touched $14.89 on the downward trend.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Earnings and What to expect:

Nature’s Sunshine Products last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $108.98 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Nature’s Sunshine Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products is 12.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products is 12.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.92. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $14.96 And 5 day price change is -$0.48 (-3.12%) with average volume for 5 day average is 54,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.77 and 20 day price change is $0.51 (3.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 139,055. 50 day moving average is $15.97 and 50 day price change is -$2.18 ( -12.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 85,790. 200 day moving average is $17.77 and 200 day price change is $0.28 (1.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 76,707.

Other owners latest trading in Nature :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 10,548 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Nature

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC were 21,765 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.10% owners of Nature

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 18,323 which equates to market value of $0.32M and appx 0.00% owners of Nature

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.87% for Nature

