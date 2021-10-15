Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:RIOT) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Business Services stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 78.3 and a beta of 4.52. Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $3.08 of and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Shares of Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $26.12. 21622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9955954. Shares of Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39.Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $79.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $26.39 and has touched $25.42 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Riot Blockchain last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company earned $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Riot Blockchain has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.38 per share. Riot Blockchain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Riot Blockchain are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is 60.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Riot Blockchain is 60.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.02. Riot Blockchain has a P/B Ratio of 6.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Riot Blockchain Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:RIOT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $26.15 And 5 day price change is () with average volume for 5 day average is 11,433,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $26.78 and 20 day price change is -$3.25 (-11.07%) and average 20 day moving volume is 9,004,705. 50 day moving average is $31.34 and 50 day price change is -$6.59 ( -20.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,232,908. 200 day moving average is $35.39 and 200 day price change is $10.33 (65.42%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 19,358,469.

Other owners latest trading in Federal Signal :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by OTA Financial Group L.P. were 154,400 which equates to market value of $3.97M and appx 4.80% owners of Federal Signal

On 10/8/2021 shares held by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC were 9,400 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.20% owners of Federal Signal

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Sowa Financial Group Inc. were 8,499 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.10% owners of Federal Signal

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 28.99% for Federal Signal

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING