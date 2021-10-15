Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 2.79. RumbleON has a twelve month low $27.50 of and a twelve month high of $64.13.

Shares of RumbleON traded up $2.14 on wednesday, reaching $39.38. 12143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76321. Shares of RumbleON were trading at $39.38 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is 38.13.RumbleON has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $64.13. While on yearly highs and lows, RumbleON's today has traded high as $39.38 and has touched $37.87 on the downward trend.

RumbleON Earnings and What to expect:

RumbleON last issued its earnings data on August 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. RumbleON has generated ($9.48) earnings per share over the last year (($4.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RumbleON are expected to grow by 25.13% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.73 per share. RumbleON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for RumbleON are expected to grow by 25.13% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of RumbleON is -7.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RumbleON has a P/B Ratio of 18.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 36.93 And 5 day price change is 0.66 (0.018) with average volume for 5 day average is 52,000. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 36.33 and 20 day price change is 2.82 (0.0819) and average 20 day moving volume is 67,505. 50 day moving average is 35.78 and 50 day price change is -0.66 ( -1.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 83,310. 200 day moving average is 38.13 and 200 day price change is 8.47 (0.2944) and with average volume for 200 days is : 69,218.

Other owners latest trading in RumbleON :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC were 33,177 which equates to market value of $1.29M and appx 0.20% owners of RumbleON

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 9,188 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of RumbleON

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 5,750 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of RumbleON

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 41.59% for RumbleON

