Coverage Initiated by DA Davidson for SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:SAIL)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:SAIL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Business Services stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $39.00 of and a twelve month high of $64.19.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772800. Shares of SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is 50.22.SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.19. While on yearly highs and lows, SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $46.76 and has touched $45.63 on the downward trend.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

SailPoint Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company earned $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint Technologies has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SailPoint Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.26) per share. SailPoint Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. SailPoint Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723554”.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:SAIL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 44.91 And 5 day price change is 1.43 (0.0319) with average volume for 5 day average is 490,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 44.69 and 20 day price change is -1.01 (-2.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 773,940. 50 day moving average is 45.71 and 50 day price change is -4.26 ( -8.44%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 908,508. 200 day moving average is 50.22 and 200 day price change is -7.12 (-13.36%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 993,667.

