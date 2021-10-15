Coverage Initiated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Basic Materials stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Tronox has a twelve month low $8.29 of and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Shares of Tronox traded up $0.93 on wednesday, reaching $25.46. 452302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2488818. Shares of Tronox were trading at $25.46 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.Tronox has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $26.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Tronox’s today has traded high as $26.19 and has touched $25.40 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Tronox Earnings and What to expect:

Tronox last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business earned $927 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Tronox are expected to decrease by -0.43% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.33 per share. Tronox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Tronox are expected to decrease by -0.43% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 3.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 3.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 15.83. Tronox has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $24.82 And 5 day price change is $0.66 (2.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 979,117. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $24.53 and 20 day price change is $0.79 (3.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,604,784. 50 day moving average is $21.94 and 50 day price change is $7.43 ( 41.69%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,077,220. 200 day moving average is $20.20 and 200 day price change is $11.27 (80.62%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,648,562.

Other owners latest trading in Tronox :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Private Capital Management LLC were 1,136,589 which equates to market value of $25.46M and appx 10.40% owners of Tronox

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. were 165,900 which equates to market value of $4.09M and appx 0.20% owners of Tronox

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Havens Advisors LLC were 38,000 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 1.10% owners of Tronox

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 66.55% for Tronox

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING