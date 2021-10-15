Coverage Initiated by Evercore ISI for Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:EFX)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:EFX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Business Services stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $135.98 of and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Shares of Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $261.05. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647661. Shares of Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $261.05 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $263.19 and its 200 day moving average is 222.23.Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $257.22 and a 12 month high of $279.59. While on yearly highs and lows, Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $261.57 and has touched $257.22 on the downward trend.

Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Equifax last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has generated $6.97 earnings per share over the last year ($5.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. Earnings for Equifax are expected to grow by 21.07% in the coming year, from $7.45 to $9.02 per share. Equifax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Equifax will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Equifax are expected to grow by 21.07% in the coming year, from $7.45 to $9.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 44.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 44.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.10. Equifax has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equifax has a P/B Ratio of 9.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Equifax Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:EFX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 257.58 And 5 day price change is 1.69 (0.0065) with average volume for 5 day average is 389,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 259.29 and 20 day price change is -12.95 (-4.73%) and average 20 day moving volume is 636,985. 50 day moving average is 263.19 and 50 day price change is 4.96 ( 0.0194) and with average volume for 50 days is : 580,772. 200 day moving average is 222.23 and 200 day price change is 70.3 (0.3685) and with average volume for 200 days is : 681,853.

