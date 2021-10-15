Coverage Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas for Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 0.87. Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $162.29 of and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Shares of Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $15.56 on Thursday, reaching $268.57. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421862. Shares of Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $268.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$278.43 and its 200 day moving average is $220.89.Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $257.92 and a 12 month high of $327.32. While on yearly highs and lows, Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $269.13 and has touched $257.92 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Repligen last issued its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($1.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.0. Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Repligen are expected to grow by 9.42% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 150.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Repligen is 150.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.92. Repligen has a P/B Ratio of 9.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Repligen Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:RGEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $257.02 And 5 day price change is -$3.60 (-1.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 377,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $285.30 and 20 day price change is -$31.31 (-10.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 489,160. 50 day moving average is $278.43 and 50 day price change is $15.98 ( 6.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 357,520. 200 day moving average is $220.89 and 200 day price change is $79.55 (42.09%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 388,532.

Other owners latest trading in Farmland Partners :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 2,573 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Farmland Partners

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Vicus Capital were 876 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Farmland Partners

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 1,167 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.00% owners of Farmland Partners

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 83.82% for Farmland Partners

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING