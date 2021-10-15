Coverage Initiated by HC Wainwright for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Progenity has a twelve month low $0.66 of and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Shares of Progenity traded up $0.23 on wednesday, reaching $2.27. 17491840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61140326. Shares of Progenity were trading at $2.27 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1 and its 200 day moving average is 3.Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Progenity’s today has traded high as $2.33 and has touched $2.05 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Progenity Earnings and What to expect:

Progenity last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company earned $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Progenity has generated ($7.01) earnings per share over the last year (($4.33) diluted earnings per share). Progenity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Progenity is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Progenity is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 2 And 5 day price change is $0.68 ($0.49) with average volume for 5 day average is 153,939,328. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 1 and 20 day price change is $1.05 ($1.02) and average 20 day moving volume is 82,035,766. 50 day moving average is 1 and 50 day price change is $0.20 ( $0.11) and with average volume for 50 days is : 40,131,063. 200 day moving average is 3 and 200 day price change is -2.69 (-56.40%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 10,990,430.

Other owners latest trading in Progenity :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 17,347 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.00% owners of Progenity

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 50,728 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Progenity

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 126,278 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Progenity

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.63% for Progenity

