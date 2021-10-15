Coverage Initiated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Overweight rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 0.76. R1 RCM has a twelve month low $16.62 of and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Shares of R1 RCM traded up $0.35 on wednesday, reaching $23.14. 59363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1062414. Shares of R1 RCM were trading at $23.14 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21 and its 200 day moving average is 24.R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $31.28. While on yearly highs and lows, R1 RCM's today has traded high as $23.24 and has touched $23.03 on the downward trend.

R1 RCM Earnings and What to expect:

R1 RCM last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. Its revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year (($2.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.01) to $0.51 per share. R1 RCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 23 And 5 day price change is -$0.06 (-0.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 548,897. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 22 and 20 day price change is $2.17 ($0.10) and average 20 day moving volume is 997,619. 50 day moving average is 21 and 50 day price change is $1.99 ( $0.09) and with average volume for 50 days is : 931,950. 200 day moving average is 24 and 200 day price change is -0.68 (-2.85%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,293,979.

Other owners latest trading in R1 RCM :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 34,100 which equates to market value of $0.75M and appx 0.00% owners of R1 RCM

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 36,692 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.00% owners of R1 RCM

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 11,140 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of R1 RCM

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 41.53% for R1 RCM

