Coverage Initiated by Mizuho for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a twelve month low $4.79 of and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Shares of RPT Realty traded up $0.14 on wednesday, reaching $14.00. 58186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476028. Shares of RPT Realty were trading at $14.00 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is 12.03.RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $14.07. While on yearly highs and lows, RPT Realty's today has traded high as $14.07 and has touched $13.94 on the downward trend.

RPT Realty Earnings and What to expect:

RPT Realty last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPT Realty has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Earnings for RPT Realty are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.03 per share. RPT Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. RPT Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722505”.

Earnings for RPT Realty are expected to grow by 14.44% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 30.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 30.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 13.80. RPT Realty has a PEG Ratio of 1.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RPT Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 13.64 And 5 day price change is 0.42 (0.0312) with average volume for 5 day average is 283,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 13.13 and 20 day price change is 1.03 (0.0802) and average 20 day moving volume is 572,975. 50 day moving average is 12.89 and 50 day price change is 1.38 ( 0.1105) and with average volume for 50 days is : 395,750. 200 day moving average is 12.03 and 200 day price change is 5.31 (0.6203) and with average volume for 200 days is : 409,036.

Other owners latest trading in RPT Realty :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 39,100 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.00% owners of RPT Realty

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 100,852 which equates to market value of $1.29M and appx 0.00% owners of RPT Realty

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 347,812 which equates to market value of $4.52M and appx 0.00% owners of RPT Realty

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.48% for RPT Realty

