Coverage Initiated by Morgan Stanley for Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:MGA)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:MGA) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Overweight rating on the Auto/Tires/Trucks stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $49.24 of and a twelve month high of $104.28.

Shares of Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1075223. Shares of Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is 85.89.Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $104.28. While on yearly highs and lows, Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $85.47 and has touched $83.84 on the downward trend.

Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Magna International last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business earned $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($7.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 25.55% in the coming year, from $7.24 to $9.09 per share. Magna International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Magna International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-626-4100 with passcode “21998396”.

Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 25.55% in the coming year, from $7.24 to $9.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Magna International is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Magna International is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21. Magna International has a PEG Ratio of 0.56. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Magna International has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Magna International Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:MGA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 83.86 And 5 day price change is 3.03 (3.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,016,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 78.7 and 20 day price change is 8.67 (11.36%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,040,960. 50 day moving average is 80.13 and 50 day price change is 2.48 ( 0.0301) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,168,462. 200 day moving average is 85.89 and 200 day price change is 13.1 (0.1822) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,400,670.

