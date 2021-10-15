Coverage Initiated by Morgan Stanley for Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Equal Weight rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.28. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low $2.53 of and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações traded down -$0.03 on wednesday, reaching $2.73. 63058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1329490. Shares of Ultrapar Participações were trading at $2.73 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is 3.62.Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.74. While on yearly highs and lows, Ultrapar Participações's today has traded high as $2.74 and has touched $2.72 on the downward trend.

Ultrapar Participações Earnings and What to expect:

Ultrapar Participações last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Earnings for Ultrapar Participações are expected to grow by 75.00% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.28 per share. Ultrapar Participações has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ultrapar Participações are expected to grow by 75.00% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 21.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Ultrapar Participações is 21.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.39. Ultrapar Participações has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ultrapar Participações has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 2.66 And 5 day price change is -0.03 (-1.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 814,841. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 2.72 and 20 day price change is -0.19 (-6.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,301,575. 50 day moving average is 2.84 and 50 day price change is -0.79 ( -23.65%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,302,596. 200 day moving average is 3.62 and 200 day price change is -2.04 (-44.44%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,652,053.

Other owners latest trading in Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 49,122 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.10% owners of Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 944,753 which equates to market value of $3.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 1,193,057 which equates to market value of $4.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 2.07% for Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes

