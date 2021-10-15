Coverage Initiated by Nomura for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Stock analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Auto/Tires/Trucks stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Li Auto has a twelve month low $15.98 of and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Shares of Li Auto traded up $0.30 on wednesday, reaching $28.99. 1611233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5791203. Shares of Li Auto were trading at $28.99 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.8 and its 200 day moving average is 27.49.Li Auto has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $47.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Li Auto’s today has traded high as $29.29 and has touched $28.55 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Li Auto Earnings and What to expect:

Li Auto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Li Auto are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Li Auto is -179.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Li Auto is -179.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Li Auto has a P/B Ratio of 5.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 28.46 And 5 day price change is 0.08 (0.0028) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,161,745. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 27.31 and 20 day price change is -0.02 (-0.07%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,713,996. 50 day moving average is 28.8 and 50 day price change is -3.83 ( -11.72%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 6,981,931. 200 day moving average is 27.49 and 200 day price change is 0.19 (0.0066) and with average volume for 200 days is : 13,984,357.

Other owners latest trading in Li Auto :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH were 37,800 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.20% owners of Li Auto

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Rothschild Investment Corp IL were 8,865 which equates to market value of $0.23M and appx 0.00% owners of Li Auto

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Activest Wealth Management were 1,452 which equates to market value of $38K and appx 0.00% owners of Li Auto

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 16.41% for Li Auto

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING