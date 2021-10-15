Coverage Initiated by Northland Securities for Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low $1.33 of and a twelve month high of $7.54.

Shares of Skylight Health Group traded up $0.26 on wednesday, reaching $2.76. 22456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65800. Shares of Skylight Health Group were trading at $2.76 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.54. While on yearly highs and lows, Skylight Health Group's today has traded high as $2.79 and has touched $2.50 on the downward trend.

Skylight Health Group Earnings and What to expect:

Skylight Health Group last posted its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Skylight Health Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Skylight Health Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Skylight Health Group is -13.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 2.6 And 5 day price change is 0.48 (0.2124) with average volume for 5 day average is 29,706. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 2.58 and 20 day price change is -0.29 (-9.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 65,621. 50 day moving average is 2.92 and 50 day price change is -0.55 ( -16.72%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 52,821. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Skylight Health Group :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 14,185 which equates to market value of $58K and appx 0.00% owners of Skylight Health Group

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Citadel Advisors LLC were 17,354 which equates to market value of $71K and appx 0.00% owners of Skylight Health Group

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Royal Bank of Canada were 15,389 which equates to market value of $63K and appx 0.00% owners of Skylight Health Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 0.20% for Skylight Health Group

