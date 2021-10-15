Coverage Initiated by Oddo Securities for Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:SLB)

Stock analysts at Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $13.70 of and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Shares of Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 8635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12027306. Shares of Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is 28.67.Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $36.87. While on yearly highs and lows, Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $33.58 and has touched $32.94 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Schlumberger last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business earned $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Schlumberger has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Earnings for Schlumberger are expected to grow by 45.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.82 per share. Schlumberger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Schlumberger will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “6702282”.

Schlumberger has a P/B Ratio of 3.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Schlumberger Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:SLB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 32.66 And 5 day price change is 2.5 (0.0806) with average volume for 5 day average is 13,671,521. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 30.23 and 20 day price change is 4.66 (16.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 13,349,400. 50 day moving average is 28.84 and 50 day price change is 5.89 ( 21.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 10,800,796. 200 day moving average is 28.67 and 200 day price change is 12.14 (0.5678) and with average volume for 200 days is : 12,534,359.

