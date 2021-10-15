Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $56.87 of and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Shares of Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $132.07. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7149363. Shares of Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $132.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.60.Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $129.65 and a 12 month high of $146.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $132.25 and has touched $129.65 on the downward trend.

Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Applied Materials last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2021. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year ($5.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Earnings for Applied Materials are expected to grow by 15.06% in the coming year, from $6.84 to $7.87 per share. Applied Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Applied Materials is 22.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.15. The P/E ratio of Applied Materials is 22.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. Applied Materials has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Applied Materials has a P/B Ratio of 11.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Applied Materials Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AMAT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $128.15 And 5 day price change is $4.19 (3.28%) with average volume for 5 day average is 6,463,540. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $132.14 and 20 day price change is -$12.02 (-8.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 7,309,040. 50 day moving average is $133.85 and 50 day price change is -$10.69 ( -7.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,278,074. 200 day moving average is $126.60 and 200 day price change is $47.80 (56.72%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,446,002.

