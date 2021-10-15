Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Overweight rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $357.38 of and a twelve month high of $895.93.

Shares of ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $33.87 on Thursday, reaching $778.29. 3040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1032334. ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $765.68 and a 12 month high of $895.93. While on yearly highs and lows, ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $778.64 and has touched $765.68 on the downward trend.

ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

ASML last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm earned $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has generated $9.69 earnings per share over the last year ($13.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 24.13% in the coming year, from $16.04 to $19.91 per share. ASML has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021.

Earnings for ASML are expected to grow by 24.13% in the coming year, from $16.04 to $19.91 per share. The P/E ratio of ASML is 56.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of ASML is 56.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.70. ASML has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASML has a P/B Ratio of 20.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ASML Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ASML) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $739.98 And 5 day price change is $31.47 (4.21%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,030,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $782.33 and 20 day price change is -$109.02 (-12.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,190,605. 50 day moving average is $806.78 and 50 day price change is -$17.19 ( -2.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 850,864. 200 day moving average is $670.17 and 200 day price change is $294.28 (60.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 868,739.

