Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $108.15 of and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Shares of Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $167.96. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660799. Shares of Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $167.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $141.22.Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $169.22. While on yearly highs and lows, Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $169.22 and has touched $165.99 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Aspen Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business earned $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -0.45% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 34.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Aspen Technology is 34.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.70. Aspen Technology has a PEG Ratio of 3.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Technology has a P/B Ratio of 14.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Aspen Technology Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:AZPN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $159.71 And 5 day price change is $30.32 (22.03%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,292,780. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $134.24 and 20 day price change is $39.79 (31.04%) and average 20 day moving volume is 749,070. 50 day moving average is $132.33 and 50 day price change is $22.36 ( 15.36%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 569,372. 200 day moving average is $141.22 and 200 day price change is $38.26 (29.50%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 537,930.

