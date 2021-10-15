Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Overweight rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.35. Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $233.32 of and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Shares of Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $5.72 on Thursday, reaching $289.17. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1518013. Shares of Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $289.17 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$301.58 and its 200 day moving average is $292.77.Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $286.01 and a 12 month high of $344.39. While on yearly highs and lows, Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $289.94 and has touched $286.01 on the downward trend.

Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Autodesk last released its earnings results on August 24th, 2021. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year ($5.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Earnings for Autodesk are expected to grow by 65.40% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $4.78 per share. Autodesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Autodesk are expected to grow by 65.40% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $4.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Autodesk is 48.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Autodesk is 48.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.69. Autodesk has a PEG Ratio of 2.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Autodesk has a P/B Ratio of 65.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Autodesk Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:ADSK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $280.80 And 5 day price change is $6.15 (2.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 855,620. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $284.03 and 20 day price change is -$1.51 (-0.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,180,315. 50 day moving average is $301.58 and 50 day price change is -$39.92 ( -12.13%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,438,802. 200 day moving average is $292.77 and 200 day price change is -$8.94 (-3.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,293,270.

