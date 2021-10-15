Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.19. KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $190.21 of and a twelve month high of $374.60.

Shares of KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $9.37 on Thursday, reaching $329.78. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995185. Shares of KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $329.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$340.99 and its 200 day moving average is $318.64.KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $326.61 and a 12 month high of $374.60. While on yearly highs and lows, KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $331.31 and has touched $326.61 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

KLA last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm earned $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA has generated $14.55 earnings per share over the last year ($13.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Earnings for KLA are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $19.30 to $20.23 per share. KLA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. KLA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of KLA is 24.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.15. The P/E ratio of KLA is 24.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. KLA has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KLA has a P/B Ratio of 14.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

KLA Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:KLAC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $324.20 And 5 day price change is -$0.32 (-0.10%) with average volume for 5 day average is 735,380. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $342.29 and 20 day price change is -$42.24 (-11.35%) and average 20 day moving volume is 977,285. 50 day moving average is $340.99 and 50 day price change is -$24.02 ( -6.79%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 957,522. 200 day moving average is $318.64 and 200 day price change is $75.42 (29.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,166,050.

