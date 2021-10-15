Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $333.31 of and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Shares of Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $23.52 on Thursday, reaching $567.93. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1312148. Shares of Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $567.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$589.74 and its 200 day moving average is $592.20.Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $554.27 and a 12 month high of $673.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News’s today has traded high as $568.08 and has touched $554.27 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Lam Research last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research has generated $27.24 earnings per share over the last year ($26.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $33.45 to $36.16 per share. Lam Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Lam Research will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Lam Research are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $33.45 to $36.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 21.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.15. The P/E ratio of Lam Research is 21.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. Lam Research has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lam Research has a P/B Ratio of 13.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Lam Research Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:LRCX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $552.34 And 5 day price change is $12.11 (2.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,168,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $574.78 and 20 day price change is -$47.92 (-7.78%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,309,130. 50 day moving average is $589.74 and 50 day price change is -$81.85 ( -12.60%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,288,334. 200 day moving average is $592.20 and 200 day price change is $94.71 (20.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,430,515.

Other owners latest trading in QIAGEN :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 2,191 which equates to market value of $1.25M and appx 0.10% owners of QIAGEN

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 1,254 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.10% owners of QIAGEN

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 24,054 which equates to market value of $13.69M and appx 0.10% owners of QIAGEN

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 81.32% for QIAGEN

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING