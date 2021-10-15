Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TER)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TER) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Overweight rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.3. Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $84.28 of and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Shares of Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $112.72. 1425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1481894. Shares of Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18.Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $147.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $112.78 and has touched $110.40 on the downward trend.

Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Teradyne last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Its revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has generated $4.62 earnings per share over the last year ($5.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Teradyne are expected to grow by 6.05% in the coming year, from $5.62 to $5.96 per share. Teradyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 22.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.15. The P/E ratio of Teradyne is 22.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.91. Teradyne has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teradyne has a P/B Ratio of 8.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Teradyne Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TER) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $109.22 And 5 day price change is $1.29 (1.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,151,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $112.57 and 20 day price change is -$10.42 (-8.46%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,735,240. 50 day moving average is $117.12 and 50 day price change is -$15.18 ( -11.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,349,098. 200 day moving average is $124.18 and 200 day price change is -$4.48 (-3.82%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,642,707.

