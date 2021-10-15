Coverage Initiated by Piper Sandler for Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a Overweight rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News has a twelve month low $47.19 of and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Shares of Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1240874. Shares of Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News were trading at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $96.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News's today has traded high as $83.80 and has touched $82.10 on the downward trend.

Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News Earnings and What to expect:

Trimble last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Earnings for Trimble are expected to grow by 10.60% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.40 per share. Trimble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Trimble is 40.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Trimble is 40.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.70. Trimble has a PEG Ratio of 4.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Trimble has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Trimble Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:TRMB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $81.54 And 5 day price change is $0.72 (0.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 698,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $84.72 and 20 day price change is -$8.33 (-9.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,197,010. 50 day moving average is $89.00 and 50 day price change is -$3.11 ( -3.59%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,181,052. 200 day moving average is $79.94 and 200 day price change is $17.85 (27.14%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,556,451.

