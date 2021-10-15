Coverage Initiated by Redburn Partners for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low $103.13 of and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories traded up $0.93 on wednesday, reaching $117.48. 307170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4852695. Shares of Abbott Laboratories were trading at $117.48 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$123.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10.Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $116.64 and a 12 month high of $129.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Abbott Laboratories's today has traded high as $117.68 and has touched $116.64 on the downward trend.

Abbott Laboratories Earnings and What to expect:

Abbott Laboratories last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business earned $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Its revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year ($3.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for Abbott Laboratories are expected to grow by 5.43% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $4.66 per share. Abbott Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Abbott Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 20th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 32.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.53. The P/E ratio of Abbott Laboratories is 32.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.18. Abbott Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abbott Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 6.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $117.32 And 5 day price change is -$0.88 (-0.75%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,920,362. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $119.88 and 20 day price change is -$10.41 (-8.17%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,177,141. 50 day moving average is $123.35 and 50 day price change is -$4.54 ( -3.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,468,606. 200 day moving average is $119.10 and 200 day price change is $8.70 (8.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,317,061.

Other owners latest trading in Abbott Laboratories :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC were 5,663 which equates to market value of $0.67M and appx 0.10% owners of Abbott Laboratories

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Columbia Trust Co 01012016 were 5,730 which equates to market value of $0.68M and appx 0.40% owners of Abbott Laboratories

On 10/13/2021 shares held by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. were 2,447 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.10% owners of Abbott Laboratories

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.05% for Abbott Laboratories

