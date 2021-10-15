Coverage Initiated by Redburn Partners for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Neutral rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.18. Hologic has a twelve month low $60.10 of and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Shares of Hologic traded up $0.72 on wednesday, reaching $70.88. 54305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1424763. Shares of Hologic were trading at $70.88 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is 72.48.Hologic has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $85.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Hologic's today has traded high as $70.94 and has touched $70.17 on the downward trend.

Hologic Earnings and What to expect:

Hologic last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year ($7.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -52.32% in the coming year, from $7.76 to $3.70 per share. Hologic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 1st, 2021. Hologic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2820462”.

The P/E ratio of Hologic is 8.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 8.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.56. Hologic has a PEG Ratio of 0.69. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hologic has a P/B Ratio of 6.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 70.61 And 5 day price change is -1 (-1.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,073,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 73.54 and 20 day price change is -7.46 (-9.61%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,437,925. 50 day moving average is 76.19 and 50 day price change is -6 ( -7.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,397,276. 200 day moving average is 72.48 and 200 day price change is -2.42 (-3.33%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,035,029.

Other owners latest trading in Hologic :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Prairiewood Capital LLC were 4,973 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.30% owners of Hologic

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 10,750 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Hologic

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP were 310,414 which equates to market value of $22.91M and appx 2.80% owners of Hologic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.84% for Hologic

