Coverage Initiated by Redburn Partners for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3 and a beta of 0.26. QIAGEN has a twelve month low $45.33 of and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Shares of QIAGEN traded up $0.71 on wednesday, reaching $52.04. 37624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688314. Shares of QIAGEN were trading at $52.04 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00. While on yearly highs and lows, QIAGEN's today has traded high as $52.06 and has touched $51.53 on the downward trend.

QIAGEN Earnings and What to expect:

QIAGEN last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Earnings for QIAGEN are expected to decrease by -17.14% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.03 per share. QIAGEN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of QIAGEN is 24.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of QIAGEN is 24.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.56. QIAGEN has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. QIAGEN has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $51.23 And 5 day price change is $0.77 (1.51%) with average volume for 5 day average is 300,092. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $52.29 and 20 day price change is -$2.26 (-4.17%) and average 20 day moving volume is 682,553. 50 day moving average is $53.27 and 50 day price change is -$0.83 ( -1.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 650,435. 200 day moving average is $51.03 and 200 day price change is -$0.77 (-1.46%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 770,464.

Other owners latest trading in QIAGEN :

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 4,909 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.00% owners of QIAGEN

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 790,200 which equates to market value of $38.23M and appx 0.00% owners of QIAGEN

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd were 8,717 which equates to market value of $0.42M and appx 0.10% owners of QIAGEN

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 52.17% for QIAGEN

