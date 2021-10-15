Coverage Initiated by Rosenblatt Securities for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a twelve month low $13.58 of and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Shares of Rambus traded up $0.64 on wednesday, reaching $22.44. 107169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699892. Shares of Rambus were trading at $22.44 on wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.4 and its 200 day moving average is 21.28.Rambus has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $25.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Rambus’s today has traded high as $22.52 and has touched $22.30 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Rambus Earnings and What to expect:

Rambus last posted its earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Its revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 9.73% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.24 per share. Rambus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 9.73% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -155.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rambus has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 22.14 And 5 day price change is -0.1 (-0.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 263,600. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 22.53 and 20 day price change is -1 (-4.24%) and average 20 day moving volume is 740,080. 50 day moving average is 23.4 and 50 day price change is -2.44 ( -9.76%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 633,966. 200 day moving average is 21.28 and 200 day price change is 5.42 (0.3162) and with average volume for 200 days is : 723,627.

Other owners latest trading in Rambus :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. were 1,140 which equates to market value of $25K and appx 0.00% owners of Rambus

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 52,500 which equates to market value of $1.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Rambus

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 79,401 which equates to market value of $1.76M and appx 0.00% owners of Rambus

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.95% for Rambus

