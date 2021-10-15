Coverage Initiated by Royal Bank of Canada for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low $92.64 of and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Shares of Akamai Technologies traded up $2.90 on wednesday, reaching $105.02. 157327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1204704. Shares of Akamai Technologies were trading at $105.02 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is 109.4.Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $124.91. While on yearly highs and lows, Akamai Technologies's today has traded high as $105.18 and has touched $103.25 on the downward trend.

Akamai Technologies Earnings and What to expect:

Akamai Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm earned $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year ($3.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. Earnings for Akamai Technologies are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $4.81 per share. Akamai Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Akamai Technologies are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $4.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Akamai Technologies is 29.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of Akamai Technologies is 29.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 38.02. Akamai Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Akamai Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 102.55 And 5 day price change is 0.94 (0.0091) with average volume for 5 day average is 837,074. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 105.46 and 20 day price change is -7.71 (-6.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,258,113. 50 day moving average is 110.41 and 50 day price change is -7.72 ( -6.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,123,535. 200 day moving average is 109.4 and 200 day price change is -2.02 (-1.89%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,541,566.

Other owners latest trading in Akamai Technologies :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 7,810 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Akamai Technologies

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Robeco Schweiz AG were 145,126 which equates to market value of $15.18M and appx 0.20% owners of Akamai Technologies

On 10/13/2021 shares held by LGT Capital Partners LTD. were 1,297,313 which equates to market value of $135.69M and appx 4.10% owners of Akamai Technologies

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.23% for Akamai Technologies

