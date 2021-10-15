Coverage Initiated by Royal Bank of Canada for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Sector Perform rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 0.9. New Relic has a twelve month low $51.52 of and a twelve month high of $82.76.

Shares of New Relic traded up $1.11 on wednesday, reaching $77.29. 27049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424479. Shares of New Relic were trading at $77.29 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is 68.49.New Relic has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $82.76. While on yearly highs and lows, New Relic's today has traded high as $78.00 and has touched $76.68 on the downward trend.

New Relic Earnings and What to expect:

New Relic last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($3.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Relic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.27) to ($2.05) per share. New Relic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. New Relic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 8th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160817”.

Earnings for New Relic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.27) to ($2.05) per share. The P/E ratio of New Relic is -19.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Relic is -19.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Relic has a P/B Ratio of 11.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 75 And 5 day price change is 2.19 (0.0296) with average volume for 5 day average is 260,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 74.52 and 20 day price change is -0.46 (-0.60%) and average 20 day moving volume is 454,315. 50 day moving average is 76.83 and 50 day price change is 7.82 ( 0.1145) and with average volume for 50 days is : 466,714. 200 day moving average is 68.49 and 200 day price change is 10.07 (0.1524) and with average volume for 200 days is : 639,724.

Other owners latest trading in New Relic :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division were 4,544 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of New Relic

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 60,253 which equates to market value of $4.04M and appx 0.00% owners of New Relic

On 8/26/2021 shares held by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd were 6,135 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.10% owners of New Relic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.61% for New Relic

