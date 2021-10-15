Coverage Initiated by Stifel Nicolaus for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low $70.02 of and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology traded up $1.28 on wednesday, reaching $71.53. 297834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3913308. Shares of Microchip Technology were trading at $71.53 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77 and its 200 day moving average is 75.Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $166.67. While on yearly highs and lows, Microchip Technology's today has traded high as $72.14 and has touched $71.33 on the downward trend.

Microchip Technology Earnings and What to expect:

Microchip Technology last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.2. Earnings for Microchip Technology are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $7.84 to $8.40 per share. Microchip Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 41.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.54. The P/E ratio of Microchip Technology is 41.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 38.31. Microchip Technology has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microchip Technology has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 71 And 5 day price change is -$2.93 (-3.93%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,453,416. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 76 and 20 day price change is -$9.86 (-12.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,102,174. 50 day moving average is 77 and 50 day price change is -$2.06 ( -2.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,803,234. 200 day moving average is 75 and 200 day price change is 4.11 (0.0608) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,921,538.

Other owners latest trading in Microchip Technology :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co were 16,888 which equates to market value of $2.59M and appx 1.00% owners of Microchip Technology

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 112,726 which equates to market value of $3.69M and appx 0.40% owners of Microchip Technology

On 10/13/2021 shares held by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA were 2,453 which equates to market value of $0.38M and appx 0.10% owners of Microchip Technology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.22% for Microchip Technology

