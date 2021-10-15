Coverage Initiated by Stifel Nicolaus for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on wednesday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low $23.86 of and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Shares of ON Semiconductor traded up $0.97 on wednesday, reaching $42.87. 667598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4932842. Shares of ON Semiconductor were trading at $42.87 on wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45 and its 200 day moving average is 40.ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $49.78. While on yearly highs and lows, ON Semiconductor's today has traded high as $42.99 and has touched $42.52 on the downward trend.

ON Semiconductor Earnings and What to expect:

ON Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Earnings for ON Semiconductor are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $2.78 per share. ON Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for ON Semiconductor are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is 34.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 14.32. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is 34.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 38.02. ON Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ON Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 43 And 5 day price change is -$2.69 (-5.94%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,809,585. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 46 and 20 day price change is -$6.71 (-13.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,845,466. 50 day moving average is 45 and 50 day price change is -$2.97 ( -6.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,169,725. 200 day moving average is 40 and 200 day price change is 11.03 (0.3485) and with average volume for 200 days is : 6,163,721.

Other owners latest trading in ON Semiconductor :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Scout Investments Inc. were 587,838 which equates to market value of $26.91M and appx 0.40% owners of ON Semiconductor

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Robeco Schweiz AG were 5,721,683 which equates to market value of $261.88M and appx 3.10% owners of ON Semiconductor

On 10/13/2021 shares held by IFM Investors Pty Ltd were 54,266 which equates to market value of $2.48M and appx 0.10% owners of ON Semiconductor

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.15% for ON Semiconductor

